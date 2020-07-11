42 Oreo cookies
1/4 cup melted butter
1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream
1 jar chocolate fudge topping
1 jar peanuts
1 container Cool Whip
Crush up cookies, mix with melted butter. Spread into the bottom of 9x13-inch pan, reserving about 1/2 cup for topping. Spread partially melted ice cream over cookie layer. Cover with layer of chocolate fudge topping. Add a layer of peanuts. Cover with Cool Whip. Sprinkle reserved cookie mixture over top. Freeze and serve.
