Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
- Add buttermilk and mix just until a moist dough is formed.
- Pour melted butter into an 8x8-inch baking dish and place dough on top of melted butter. Using a spatula, spread dough evenly across pan until it touches the sides.
- Cut dough into 9 equal squares and bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!
