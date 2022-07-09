- 2 cups mashed, cooked butternut squash
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ cup cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup chopped pecans
- ¼ cup sunflower seeds
- ¼ cup butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
Mix butternut squash, onion, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, sugar, and egg in a casserole dish.
Combine cracker crumbs, pecans, and sunflower seeds in a bowl; sprinkle over squash mixture. Pour melted butter over crumb topping.
Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is bubbling and crumb topping is browned, about 45 minutes.
Nutrition Facts per serving-
313 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 176.4mg.
