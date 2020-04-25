1 c. butter
1 c. brown sugar
1 egg yolk, beaten
2 c. flour
Chopped nuts
Pinch of salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
6 Hershey bars
Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk.
Stir in the flour, salt and baking powder.
Press in a 15 1/2 x 10 1/2“ pan and bake at 350° for 15 to 25 minutes.
Lay the Hershey bars on top as soon as you take them out of the oven and spread them when they are melted.
Sprinkle with chopped nuts.
