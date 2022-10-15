2 tablespoons butter
2 medium (1 cup) onion, chopped
2 medium (1 cup) carrot, thinly sliced
3 cups coleslaw mix
1/2 pound Kielbasa or smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
2 (14-ounce) cans beef broth
1/2 teaspoon caraway seed
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Melt butter in 4-quart saucepan until sizzling; add onions and carrots. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes or until crisply tender. Add all remaining ingredients. Cook over medium-high heat 6-8 minutes or until mixture comes to a full boil. Reduce heat to medium. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes or until carrots are tender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.