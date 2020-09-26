3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 yellow onion (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
8 cups vegetable broth (low-sodium chicken broth, fine too)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon black pepper (or to taste)
1/2 head cabbage (chopped in 1 1/2” chunks)
4 carrots (peeled and chopped)
2 stalks celery (sliced thinly)
14.5 ounces stewed tomatoes
In a large pot add the olive oil over medium heat, then add in the onions and garlic, and cook until the onions are see-through, about 3-5 minutes.
Add in the broth, salt, thyme, pepper, cabbage, carrots, celery and tomatoes and simmer for 30 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
