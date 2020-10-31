1 stick butter
3 very ripe bananas
1 box of Butter Pecan Cake Mix (white or yellow will also work)
2 eggs
Preheat oven to 350º. Lightly coat a bread loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter. Mash the bananas in the bowl with the butter to form the liquid base for the bread. Pour the cake mix on top of this mixture. Add the eggs. With a hand mixer, beat the ingredients until smooth. Pour into the prepared bread pan and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Allow the bread to cool completely on a wire rack before removing from the pan. Yield: Approximately 12 Slices
