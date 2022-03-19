6 Granny Smith apples thinly sliced
1/4 cup light brown sugar packed
3 tsp cornstarch
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
2 cups firmly packed brown sugar
2 cups flour
1-1/2 cup quick oats
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1 cup butter melted
Aluminum Foil
Optional: salted caramel sauce ice cream or Cool Whip
Crumb topping: Combine the sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add butter and mix until crumbly. Set aside. Apple layer: In a large bowl combine brown sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Add apples and stir until all coated with mixture. Cut out (12) 18 inch sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil. You will use two pieces of foil for each packet. Divide apple mixture equally onto each foil packet. Add 1 cup of crumb topping over each packet of apples. Seal and close up packets.
Oven: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place foil packets onto a baking sheet. Then place into preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes or until apples are cooked through and crumb topping is golden brown. Carefully open foil packets, top with caramel sauce drizzle, ice cream or cool whip if desired and serve.
Campfire: Your campfire should have been going for a while so that you have a nice 1-2 inch layer of hot & ready white coals. Place your foil packets on a grill 2 inches above the coals and cook for 12-15 minutes or until apples are cooked through and crumb topping is golden brown.
Carefully open foil packets, top with ice cream or cool whip if desired and serve.
