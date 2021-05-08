Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup 2% milk
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- FILLING:
- 2 cans (15-1/4 ounces each) sliced peaches
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional
Directions
- Prepare campfire or grill for low heat, using 32-40 charcoal briquettes.
- Line the inside of a 10-in. Dutch oven with heavy-duty foil. In a large bowl, whisk together first 4 ingredients. Add milk and melted butter, stirring just until moistened. Pour into prepared pan.
- Drain peaches, reserving 1 cup syrup. Arrange peaches over batter; sprinkle with sugar and, if desired, cinnamon. Pour reserved syrup over fruit. Place lid on Dutch oven.
- When briquettes are covered with white ash, place Dutch oven directly on half of the briquettes. Using long-handled tongs, place remaining briquettes on top of pan lid. Cook 30-40 minutes or until cobbler is set and beginning to brown, using tongs to lift lid carefully when checking. If necessary, cook 5 minutes longer. Remove from heat; let stand, uncovered, 15 minutes before serving.
