Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
- 2 teaspoons Italian herb seasoning (optional)
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 small baking potatoes, unpeeled
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
- Preheat a campfire (or charcoal barbecue) to medium heat.
- Mix together salt, Italian seasoning, pepper and garlic powder in a bowl. Pierce potatoes in several places with a fork. Rub about 1 1/2 teaspoons oil onto each potato, then rub evenly with seasoning mixture. Put each potato onto a 30cm square sheet of heavy foil. Wrap foil around potatoes and seal edges tightly, then wrap each packet with another sheet of foil.
- Nestle the foil-covered potatoes into the hot embers, rotating every 5 minutes, until potato flesh is soft, about 25 minutes total. (Carefully open 1 foil packet to check doneness with a fork. The potato's skin crisps during cooking, so you can't tell just by squeezing it.) Let rest 10 minutes before opening. Serve with your favorite toppings.
