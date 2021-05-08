Ingredients
- 4 Bay’s Sourdough English Muffins
- 2 cups leftover BBQ pulled pork
- 4 eggs
- 4 slices cheddar cheese
- Butter to crisp up the muffins
Instructions
- In a medium cast iron saucepan, crisp up the english muffins with a bit of butter until golden and crispy. Set aside.
- Reheat leftover pork in skillet and set aside.
- Fry eggs.
- Fill english muffin with ½ cup pulled pork, runny egg and a slice of cheddar cheese. Wrap in foil and place over fire until cheese is melted.
- Serve!
