Servings: 4 quesadillas
4 medium flour tortillas
2 8 oz. chicken breasts, grilled and sliced
4 oz. salsa con queso
1 can black beans rinsed and drained
1 c. shredded Mexican blend cheese
Aluminum foil
Spread 1 Tbsp salsa con queso over one side of a tortilla. Place 1/4 c. chicken on half the tortilla over the salsa con queso. Sprinkle 1/4 c. black beans and about 1/4 c. cheese over the chicken. Fold other side of tortilla over to cover ingredients. Place on a piece of tin foil large enough to cover the quesadilla. Leave the ends open. Place the foiled quesadilla on the grate directly over the campfire. Keep over fire until cheese is melted and tortilla is crispy. Remove from the grate and cut in four pieces.
