Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1 broiler/fryer chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)
- 1 can (12 ounces) beer
Directions
- In a small bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients. With fingers, carefully loosen skin from chicken; rub seasoning mixture under and over skin. Tuck wings under chicken. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.
- Completely cover all sides of an 8- or 9-in. baking pan with foil. Place a beer-can chicken rack securely in pan. Remove half of the beer from can. Using a can opener, make additional large holes in top of can; place can in rack.
- Stand chicken vertically on rack; place on grill rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°.
- Carefully remove pan from grill; tent chicken with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.
