10 oz vanilla baking chips
7 oz sweetened condensed milk
1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
3/4 c crushed candy canes
Instructions
- Line a 6"x6" inch baking pan with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
- In a saucepan over medium heat cook the vanilla chips and sweetened condensed milk, stirring continuously until the vanilla chips are almost melted.
- Remove from heat and stir until smooth.
- Next stir in the peppermint extract, and crushed candy canes.
- Spread the fudge mixture evenly in the pan and chill for 2 hours.
- Slice and serve, store leftover fudge in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
