- 5 large shallots, sliced
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- Optional: add fresh cracked pepper
In a saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Add shallots and brown sugar. Caramelize until soft and brown in color, stirring occasionally. Blend with cream cheese and mayonnaise.
