INGREDIENTS
3 pounds cauliflower
Salt
4 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon turmeric
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, or 1/2 teaspoon dry ginger
2 tablespoons snipped chives
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, or to taste
PREPARATION
With a paring knife, cut the cauliflower into tiny florets, as small as possible. You should have about 8 cups. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Working in batches, cook the florets for 1 to 2 minutes, until just cooked but still firm. Drain well and blot on kitchen towels, then cool. Melt the butter in a small saucepan and stir in the turmeric, cayenne, black pepper, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Put the cooled cauliflower in a large bowl and season lightly with salt. Drizzle the butter over it, toss gently and transfer to an oven-proof serving dish. The cauliflower can be kept at room temperature for 2 to 3 hours until serving time, or covered and refrigerated then brought to room temperature. To serve, heat in a 400-degree oven for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and lime juice.
