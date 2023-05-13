1 large egg
1 tablespoon blanched almond flour
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
cooking spray
Whisk egg, almond flour, and baking powder together in a bowl. Stir in mozzarella cheese; set batter aside. Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Spray both sides of the preheated waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 of the batter onto the waffle iron and spread it out from the center with a spoon. Close the waffle maker and cook until chaffle reaches your desired doneness, about 3 minutes. Carefully lift chaffle out of the waffle iron and repeat with remaining batter. Allow chaffles to cool and crisp up, about 2 to 3 minutes.
