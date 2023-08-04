1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
1 red chili, seeded and chopped
1/4 c. fresh lime juice
1 tbsp. olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
6 ears fresh corn, shucked
3/4 c. fresh cilantro, chopped
4 oz. queso fresco, crumbled (about 1 cup)
Heat grill to medium. Toss together red onion, chili, lime juice, and oil in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool, then cut corn from cobs. Add to onion mixture and toss to combine. Fold in cilantro and queso fresco.
