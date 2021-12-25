16 oz. (2-8 oz. packages) cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
2 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 green onions, minced (about ⅓ cup)
1/3 cup dried minced onions, divided
1/4 cup chives, cup chopped
In a food processor or stand mixer, blend cream cheese along with cheddar cheese, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, salt and 2 tablespoons of the dried, minced onions. Blend until smooth. Add the green onions and pulse just combined. Scrape the cheese ball mixture into a plastic wrap lined, medium-sized bowl. Gather the plastic wrap tightly around the cream cheese ball mixture. Using your hands to shape it into a ball. Chill until firm, 4–12 hours. Just before serving, Spread the remaining dried minced onions and chives in a pie pan or baking dish. Remove cream cheese mixture from refrigerator and form it into a ball with your hands. Gently roll the cheese ball in the minced onion-chive mixture, pressing lightly to adhere. Serve with your favorite cracker.
