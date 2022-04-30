4 slices of bread, such as sourdough, rye, pumpernickel or rustic country bread
2 cups (8 ounces) drained sauerkraut, coarsely chopped
16 slices (about 1/3 cup) pickled jalapeños
1 cup (4 ounces) grated sharp Cheddar
In the oven or toaster oven, heat the broiler to high with a rack 6 or fewer inches from the heat source. Place the bread on a foil-lined baking sheet or tray. Broil until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. (Watch closely as broilers and breads vary.)
Top each slice of bread evenly with the sauerkraut, followed by the jalapeños, then the cheese. Spread the toppings all the way to the edge of the bread to prevent burning.
Broil until the cheese is bubbling and browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool slightly, then dig in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.