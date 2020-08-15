3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter (melted and cooled)
1/2 cup raw honey
2 eggs
4 cups zucchini, grated (about 1 pound or 3 medium sized, ends removed)
8 ounces raw cheddar cheese (shredded)
Jalapeño Honey Butter:
1/2 cup unsalted butter (softened)
2 tablespoons diced jalapeño (about half of a pepper, add more or less or to taste)
2 tablespoons raw honey
Top with flaked sea salt and an additional drizzle of honey (if desired)
Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease two 8 x 4-inch loaf pans with butter and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, combine melted butter with honey and stir to combine. Once butter mixture has cooled, whisk in eggs. Stir just until moistened.
Add grated zucchini and cheddar cheese and fold into mixture. Batter will be so thick that you may have to use your hands to incorporate. Try not to over-mix.
Divide batter between prepared pans and bake in preheated 400°F oven for 5 minutes and then reduce heat to 350°F to continue cooking for an additional 40 to 50 minutes or until loaves are lightly browned and toothpick inserted in center of loaves comes out clean. Let cool in pan on rack for 5 minutes.
While bread is cooking, make Jalapeño Honey Butter. In a small bowl, cream together softened butter, jalapeño, and honey. Some liquid may separate from the jalapenos. You can drain off before serving or leave in.
Slice and serve warm with Jalapeno Honey Butter, a pinch of sea salt flakes, and an additional drizzle of honey, if desired.
Makes two loaves.
NUTRITION INFORMATION
Calories: 324kcal, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 7g, Fat: 20g, Saturated Fat: 12g, Cholesterol: 73mg, Sodium: 155mg, Potassium: 191mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 12g, Vitamin A: 697IU, Vitamin C: 8mg, Calcium: 140mg, Iron: 1mg
