2 8 oz packages of cream cheese
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 teaspoon grated onion
2 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried mustard
Mix together thoroughly and shape into two balls. Keep in the refrigerator. You can roll in chopped pecans if you like. Serve with crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.