CASSEROLE:
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 large white onion, finely diced
2 lb. ground beef
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp. tomato paste
3 tbsp. pickle relish
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. yellow mustard
3 c. shredded cheddar
1 (8-oz.) can refrigerated crescent
rolls
1 large egg, beaten
1 tbsp. sesame seeds
Shredded lettuce, for garnish
Diced tomato, for garnish
Pickle slices, for garnish
Diced white onion, for garnish
SPECIAL SAUCE:
1/3 c. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. ketchup
1 tbsp. yellow mustard
2 tsp. pickle relish
1 tsp. apple cider vinegar
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. sweet paprika
1. Make the casserole: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add ground beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink. Drain fat.
2. Return skillet to medium-high heat. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add 1/3 cup water, relish, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Stir to combine.
3. Transfer hamburger mixture into a small rectangular baking dish. Spread into an even layer. Sprinkle with cheese. Remove crescent rolls from packaging and unroll on top of casserole, if necessary stretch slightly to reach sides to completely cover the casserole. Brush lightly with egg. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until warm throughout and top is golden, about 25 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, make the special sauce: In a medium bowl, stir all sauce ingredients together until well combined.
5. Drizzle casserole with special sauce and top with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Serve warm.
