5 small zucchini, halved lengthwise
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1/2 cup marinara sauce
fresh herbs, basil, parsley, oregano (optional, for garnish)
Preheat oven to 375 F. Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise and line them up on a quarter sheet baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center goes in easily and the zucchini are completely tender. While zucchini is baking, combine mozzarella, Parmesan, and Italian seasoning in a small mixing bowl and stir to combine. Top each zucchini with about 2 tablespoons marinara sauce, and sprinkle each with an equal amount of the cheese mixture. Broil on high until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly, about 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh herbs (optional) and serve immediately.
