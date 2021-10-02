1 lb. Chopped Broccoli
1 lb. Velveeta type boxed cheese spread
water, about 4 cups or enough to cover the broccoli in the pan.
1/2 of a medium sweet onion minced
1 tbsp onion powder
2 tbsps of cheddar cheese powder
1/2 tbsp of chicken or vegetable bouillon
2 tbsp of corn starch (optional)
3 cups of milk (2%)
Salt and pepper to taste
Place broccoli and onions in soup pan and cover with enough water to fully submerged. Set burner to medium-high. Bring to a rolling boil and Let cook for 5 minutes. Stir in onion powder, pepper, cheese powder, bouillon. Slice the cheese into chunks and add to pan. Reduce heat to medium and cook another 5-10 minutes or until Broccoli is tender and cheese fully melted. Mix corn starch with 1/4 cup of warm water, stir out the lumps and add to the pan. Add milk and bring soup back to temperature. Do not boil. When soup is at temperature taste and add salt accordingly.
