5 cloves garlic
1/3 cup parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small loaf country or sour dough bread
3 tablespoons butter
salt to taste
4 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
Instructions
Combine the garlic, parsley, and olive oil in a small food processor until the garlic breaks down into small pieces. Heat the butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. When the butter melts, add the chopped garlic mixture to the butter along with a pinch of salt and allow the mixture to cook for 2 minutes, stirring as necessary so the garlic does not brown. Remove from heat. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375ºF. Using a sharp serrated knife, make 1 inch diagonal cuts across the loaf of bread making sure you don't cut the bread all the way through. Use a spoon to drizzle the garlic butter into the cuts of the bread. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese into the cuts. Place the garlic bread on a sheet of foil and fold up the sides up over the top of the loaf. Place wrapped loaf onto a cookie sheet, and place into oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Fold back foil on the top of the loaf and allow the bread to bake for another 10 minutes or until the cheese melts completely. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.