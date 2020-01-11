1 tablespoon olive oil
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 (1-ounce) Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning Salad Dressing Mix packet
2 cups cooked long grain rice
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
1 ½ cups chicken broth
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring, until browned, about 6–8 minutes. Drain and return to the skillet.
Turn the heat down to medium and add the seasoning packet. Stir in the rice, peas, broth, and 1 cup of cheese. Let simmer for 3 minutes.
Transfer everything to a 9×13 baking dish and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with remaining cheese. Return to oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Serve hot.
