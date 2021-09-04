2 to 3 tablespoons butter or oil
1 lb (450gms), 8-10 cups, diced giant puffball (1-inch/2.5cm cubes)
½ teaspoon salt
1 lb. short pasta – macaroni, fusilli, shells, etc.
3 cups (720ml) pasta sauce (tomato-based or cream-based) – a 650ml (22oz jar) + ¼ cup (60ml) of the pasta cooking water works fine, too
1 cup (100gm) shredded aged cheddar cheese
3 to 4 cups (300-400gms) shredded mozzarella cheese
Set a pot of salted water to boil. Cook the pasta until almost cooked. Remove it about 2 minutes before it would be done. It should still be somewhat firm in the center. Scoop out ½ cup of the pasta water and set aside. Drain the pasta.
While the pasta water is heating and the pasta is cooking, heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the puffball cubes and ½ teaspoon salt. The pan will be very full, but the puffballs will shrink in size considerably. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the puffballs have released and evaporated their moisture and the cubes have turned golden in spots, about 10 minutes.
Toss together the cooked puffballs, cooked pasta, pasta sauce, reserved ½ cup of pasta water, and the shredded cheddar cheese. Tip it all into a greased 9×13 inch pan or casserole dish. Cover with a liberal layer of shredded mozzarella cheese.
Bake at 350° (180°C) until the cheese is bubbling and golden in spots, about 30 minutes.
Serves 6
