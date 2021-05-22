1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Guyere cheese
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
4 TB salted butter
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 TB flour
3 cups whole milk
1 1/2 tsp table salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
4 lbs russet potatoes, peeled and cut into rounds (1/4″ thickness)
Optional: chopped parsley or chives for garnish
Preheat oven to 400F with rack on lower middle position. In a bowl, mix together all the cheeses until combined. Set aside.
In a skillet, melt butter on medium high heat. Saute onion and garlic in melted butter until softened, 2-3 min. Add flour and whisk until smooth and not grainy. Add milk and whisk to combine well. Add salt and pepper, whisking to combine.
In a 9×13 glass baking dish, arrange half of the sliced potatoes, allowing them to overlap a bit. Sprinkle half of the cheese mixture over potatoes. Pour half of the milk mixture over the cheese. Top with remaining potatoes, followed by rest of the milk mixture (hold off on the remaining cheese until later.)
Cover dish tightly with foil and bake 45 min. Uncover dish and sprinkle with the remaining cheese mixture. Bake uncovered about 45 minutes longer, until potatoes are fork tender and cheese is golden brown. Let stand at room temp 15-30 minutes before serving.
