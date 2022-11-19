1 pound thawed frozen spinach, drained (squeeze out the liquid)
3/4 cup Italian Panko bread crumbs
3/4 cup grated Cheddar sharp cheese
1 large egg
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup chopped onion or shallot
Mix well and shape into 6 patties. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet and cook until lightly browned on both sides.
