3 red and/or green sweet peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
2 cups cooked white or brown rice
1 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1/2 cup chopped seeded tomatoes
1/2 cup frozen corn
1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix
1/4 cup snipped fresh cilantro
1 1/4 cup shredded Mexican-style four cheese blend
2 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce (optional)
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place peppers, cut sides down, in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine next seven ingredients (through cilantro). Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese blend and, if desired, the hot sauce. Turn pepper halves over. Fill with rice mixture. Cover loosely with foil. Bake 25 minutes; remove foil. Sprinkle peppers with the remaining 3/4 cup cheese blend. Bake about 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. If desired, serve with additional green onions, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, and hot sauce.
