1 large zucchini, sliced thin & cut in half circles
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
4 tablespoons butter
3 large cloves of garlic, minced
1 small onion, sliced thin
1/4 cup of beef broth
1 cup cheese of your choice (I
use mozzarella and Asiago mix)
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
In a large oven proof skillet, melt butter with the onions until lightly caramelized, then add in the fresh garlic and sauté for about 1 minute on medium heat.
Add in the beef broth, salt, pepper and the heavy cream into the onion/garlic mixture and stir to combine.
Allow it to slightly begin to bubble, then add in the Parmesan cheese and stir. Add in the sliced zucchini and cook for an additional 5 minutes until softened.
Top with your cheese of choice evenly across the entire top and bake at 425F for about 12-15 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown to your liking.
