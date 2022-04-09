Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 1 tablespoon anchovy paste
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (24 ounce) jar tomato pasta sauce
- ¼ cup water
- 1 cup good-quality crisp white wine
- 2 (6.5 ounce) cans chopped clams, drained with juice reserved
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pound dry spaghetti
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Chopped fresh basil leaves or parsley
Directions
- Step 1
Pour olive oil into cold skillet. Add garlic, capers, anchovy paste, and red pepper flakes. Place over medium heat and cook and stir until the oil is infused with the flavors of the mixture, about 5 minutes, taking care not to brown the garlic. Add tomato sauce and rinse jar with 1/4 cup water; add water to skillet. Pour in wine and juice from clams, reserving the clams. Bring to a simmer until slightly reduced and thickened, 7 to 9 minutes.
- Step 2
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until almost al dente, or about 1 minute less than directed on package. Drain. Return pasta to the pot off heat.
- Step 3
Stir clams into the sauce. Pour sauce over pasta. Stir; cover the pot to allow it to finish cooking off heat and to allow the pasta will absorb some of the sauce, about 3 minutes. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Top with chopped fresh basil and/or parsley.
