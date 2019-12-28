Ingredients
2 medium onions about one cup, finely chopped
⅔ cup cherry preserves
¼ cup no-salt-added tomato paste
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
2 pounds cooked light smoked Polish sausage or smoked turkey sausage, cut into 72 slices (about 1/2-inch thick)
Directions
In a 2-quart slow cooker combine onions, cherry preserves, tomato paste, vinegar and chipotle chile pepper. Add sausage slices; stir to combine. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours. Serve immediately. Or keep warm on low heat setting for up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
⅔ cup cherry preserves
¼ cup no-salt-added tomato paste
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
2 pounds cooked light smoked Polish sausage or smoked turkey sausage, cut into 72 slices (about 1/2-inch thick)
Directions
In a 2-quart slow cooker combine onions, cherry preserves, tomato paste, vinegar and chipotle chile pepper. Add sausage slices; stir to combine. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours. Serve immediately. Or keep warm on low heat setting for up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
60 calories; 1.4 g total fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 227 mg sodium. 32 mg potassium; 5.3 g carbohydrates; 0.2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4.2 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a iu; 7 mg vitamin c; 2 mcg folate; 14 mg calcium; 2 mg magnesium;
Exchanges: 1/2 medium-fat protein
Per Serving:
60 calories; 1.4 g total fat; 0.2 g saturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 227 mg sodium. 32 mg potassium; 5.3 g carbohydrates; 0.2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4.2 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a iu; 7 mg vitamin c; 2 mcg folate; 14 mg calcium; 2 mg magnesium;
Exchanges: 1/2 medium-fat protein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.