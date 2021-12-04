· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
· 2 tablespoons minced yellow onion
· 2 cups frozen sweet cherries thawed, drained, kept whole
· 1/2 cup pecans chopped
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
· 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
· 1/4 cup Barefoot Pinot Noir
· 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
· goat cheese
· Sliced baguette
Melt butter over medium heat. Add the onions and cook about 2 minutes, or until they start to soften. Add cherries, pecans, and spices and stir everything to combine. Turn the heat down to medium and cook until the cherries are soft, about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Breaking up some of the cherries as you go. Stir in the wine and sugar. Simmer until the cherries the liquid cooks down to a syrupy texture, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
Take a slice of baguette, slather on goat cheese, and top with a spoonful of cherry compote!
Nutrition- per serving-
Calories: 206kcal, Carbohydrates: 17g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 15g, Sodium: 292mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 13g
