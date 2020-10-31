1 pkg. white cake mix
1 ¼ cups quick-cooking oatmeal, divided
½ cup softened butter, divided
1 egg
½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 (21 oz.) can cherry pie filling
Preheat oven to 350º. Grease a 12-inch pizza pan or a 9”x13” pan. In a large bowl add the cake mix, 1 cup oatmeal, and 6 tablespoons butter. Using a hand mixer at low speed, mix until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup crumbs for the topping. To the remaining crumbs blend in the egg. Press into the prepared pan. Bake at 350º for 12 minutes. To the reserved crumbs, add the remaining ¼ cup oatmeal, 2 tablespoons butter, and sugar; beat until well mixed. Remove the crust from the oven and spread it with the pie filling. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture. Return the pan to the oven and bake 15-20 minutes or until the crumbs are light golden brown. Cool completely. Cut in wedges or squares. Yield: 8-12 Servings
