1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 tablespoons salted butter, melted
8 ounce block cream cheese, softened to room temp.
1/2 cup sugar
2 cups (1 pint) heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
21 ounce can cherry pie filling
Start by crushing the graham crackers into crumbs. Put about 10 graham cracker sheets into a ziploc bag then pounded them with a heavy object (like a rolling pin). You need enough to make 1 ½ cups in crumbs.
Set aside 2 tablespoons of the crumbs (you’ll use that for the topping.) In a medium bowl, combine melted butter with graham cracker crumbs.
Spread the rest of the crumbs into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Push down with your hands to make a flat layer.
Next, combine softened cream cheese with ½ cup sugar. This is easiest if you use a stand mixer or a handheld electric mixer. Set this bowl aside.
In a separate bowl (to make the whipped cream), combine the heavy whipping cream, 3 tablespoons sugar and vanilla extract. Using a stand or electric mixer, whip it until stiff peaks form. You can skip this if you are using COOL WHIP. This will take a minute or two on a high speed setting.
Combine the cream cheese mixture with the whipped cream, by hand, until combined well.
Spread half of the cream cheese/whipped cream mixture evenly over crust.
Evenly spread the cherry pie filling over the whipped cream layer. Finally, top with the remaining cream cheese/whipped cream mixture. Spread evenly. Top with reserved graham cracker crumbs.
Refrigerate for a couple hours (or overnight) before slicing and serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.