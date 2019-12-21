1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg yolk (the yellow part)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
Topping
21 ounces cherry pie filling
1 cup powdered confectioners’ sugar
4 1/2 teaspoons water
Line baking sheets with parchment paper. You’ll need 1 to bake cookies and the other to freeze the cookie dough balls in the freezer.
In a bowl fit with a mixer, cream butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy; about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Beat in egg yolk, vanilla extract, almond extract, and salt.
Carefully beat in flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing just until moistened.
Beat mixture until combined and dough comes together. You may need to use a spatula to turn the bottom crumbs into the dough then mix again just to combine.
Scoop 3/4 tablespoon dough and roll into a ball then place cookie on parchment-lined baking sheet. Indent the cookie in the center with a teaspoon dipped in powdered sugar to prevent sticking. Repeat until done.
Freeze cookie dough thumbprints for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Transfer cookies to parchment-lined baking sheet. Place frozen cookies on baking sheet; about 1 inch apart.
Fill each center of the cookie with 1 cherry from the pie filling. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and top with an additional 1-2 cherries from the pie filling. Bake an additional 2 minutes in oven.
To make the topping combine powdered confectioners’ sugar and water in a small dish. Use a spoon to drizzle over the top of each cooled cookie.
A good idea would be to place a piece of wax paper below a cooling rack then drizzle the icing over each cookie.
