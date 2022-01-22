8 to 10 servings
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1½ pounds pizza dough
1 1/4 cups Alfredo Sauce
1 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
½ red onion, thinly sliced
2 1/2 cups cooked chicken breast, diced
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Grease a baking sheet with 3 tablespoons of the extra-virgin olive oil. Gently stretch the pizza dough over the baking sheet. Brush the surface of the dough with the remaining olive oil and let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Re-stretch the dough to the edge of the baking sheet. Spread the sauce evenly over the dough. Sprinkle the Parmesan and mozzarella evenly over the sauce. Arrange the red onion and chicken in an even layer. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and golden brown and the crust is well browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting and serving warm.
