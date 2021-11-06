3 tablespoons lite soy sauce optional tamari
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 tablespoon cornstarch or flour
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 1/4 pounds boneless and skinless chicken breasts cubed
1 onion medium, coarsely chopped
1 1-inch ginger root peeled and finely chopped
2 cups broccoli florets
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Whisk together soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, sesame oil, and cornstarch. Set mixture aside.
Over medium-low heat in a large skillet or wok, toast sesame seeds for 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Place toasted seeds in a bowl and set aside.
Add olive oil to the same skillet, turn to medium heat and cook chicken until lightly golden. Add onions, ginger, broccoli, and pepper. Sauté for four minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, add soy sauce mixture and toss to combine. Cook until sauce is desired thickness, but no more than five minutes. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.
Enjoy Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry with brown rice or quinoa.
Nutrition Information:Serving: 1.5cups | Calories: 256kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 35g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 32mg | Sodium: 475mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | SmartPoints (Freestyle): 8
