SESAME DRESSING
2 Tbsp light oil
1 Tbsp vinegar
4 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp toasted sesame oil
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp grated ginger
1/2 Tbsp sesame seeds
SALAD
6 cups salad greens
11oz can mandarin oranges
1 rotisserie chicken breast
1/4 cup sliced almonds.
1/4 small red onion
1/2 avocado
Prepare the dressing first, so the flavors have a few minutes to blend. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger, and sesame seeds. Set the dressing aside. Slice the red onion very thinly. Drain the can of mandarin oranges. Slice the avocado and chop the chicken breast. To assemble the salads, place about 3 cups of salad greens in each bowl or plate. Top with mandarin orange, chicken, avocado, and a few slices of the red onion. Give the dressing one last whisk and then drizzle it over the salads. The dressing is potent, so start with a small amount and add more as needed.
