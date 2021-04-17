Dressing
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
A pinch of red crushed pepper
Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons hot sauce
Salad
2 small chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
5 cups lettuce, chopped
1 cup cucumber, sliced
½ avocado, sliced
½ cup red onions, sliced
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
Make the dressing ingredients. Set aside. In a large bowl, toss chopped lettuce, cucumber, avocado, onion, tomatoes, and cooked chicken. Add you mixed salad dressing, toss salad until well coated with dressing. Serve immediately.
