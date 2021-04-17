Dressing

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

A pinch of red crushed pepper

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Salad

2 small chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

5 cups lettuce, chopped

1 cup cucumber, sliced

½ avocado, sliced

½ cup red onions, sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

Make the dressing ingredients. Set aside. In a large bowl, toss chopped lettuce, cucumber, avocado, onion, tomatoes, and cooked chicken. Add you mixed salad dressing, toss salad until well coated with dressing. Serve immediately.

