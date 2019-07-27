4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, about 5 ounces each
salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 large sweet red pepper
2 ears fresh corn
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup finely chopped onions
1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
¼ cup dry sherry
½ cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
Remove any membranes or fat from the chicken breasts. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Core the pepper, and cut lengthwise into quarters. Discard the veins and seeds. Cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Scrape the kernels from the ears of corn. There should be about 1 cup. Heat the butter and oil in a heavy nonstick skillet large enough to hold the chicken in one layer. Add the chicken. Brown lightly on both sides. Transfer to a platter, cover and keep warm. Add the onions, garlic, sweet pepper and corn. Cook, stirring briefly. Add the sherry and any liquid that may accumulate around the chicken. Cook over high heat, bring to a boil and stir until reduced by half. Add the cream, bring to a rolling boil, add the chicken breasts and simmer for 2 minutes over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with the chives and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.