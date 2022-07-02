1 lb. penne
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
Kosher salt
2 c. chopped romaine lettuce
1 c. halved grape tomatoes
1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
1/2 c. croutons
2/3 c. Caesar dressing
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
Freshly ground black pepper
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook penne according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to large bowl. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Season chicken with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt. Cook until golden and cooked through, 8 minutes per side. Let rest 10 minutes, then cut into 1" pieces. Add romaine, tomatoes, Parmesan, croutons, and chicken to pasta bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk together Caesar dressing, lemon juice, and parsley and season with salt and pepper. Pour over penne mixture and toss to combine
