2 cups cooked chicken diced or shredded
2 cups romaine lettuce, shredded
1/2 cup croutons
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Caesar dressing
6 tortillas
Prep the ingredients and put everything in a large bowl. The bowl must be large enough to easily toss the ingredients. Toss the ingredients so that the dressing covers lettuce. Warm up the tortillas in a microwave for 8-10 seconds and add the filling to the center of the tortillas. Roll just like you roll a burrito, tucking in the edges.
