2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1 large cucumber, quartered, seeded and sliced
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
1/2 cup cubed cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chopped red onion
12 pita pocket halves
DRESSING:
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Italian salad dressing
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. In a small bowl, combine the ranch dressing, mayonnaise, Italian dressing, garlic powder and pepper; pour over chicken mixture and toss to coat. Fill each pita half with a scant 1/2 cup chicken mixture.
