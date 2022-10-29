INGREDIENTS:
5-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 big cans of mild red enchilada sauce
1 (16oz) bag of shredded Mexican cheese
2 whole onions cut into chunks or big slices
1 whole bunch of cilantro-stemmed and chopped
1 big package of yellow corn tortillas
Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder
Vegetable oil for frying
DIRECTIONS:
Put the chicken breasts into a stock pot with the 2 onions and season heavily with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil to poach the chicken. When completely cooked take the chicken out and drain out everything from the pot, put the chicken back in and shred adding the whole bunch of cilantro and 1 can of enchilada sauce and set aside.
Next heat up some vegetable oil in a skillet and fry the corn tortillas on both sides just till lightly golden, drain and sprinkle with salt. Take a 9x13 baking dish and pour some enchilada sauce on the bottom-just to cover. Take the tortilla and fill with the chicken mixture laying them seam side down. Repeat till bottom of dish is full. Pour more enchilada sauce over the top and sprinkle with cheese. Repeat the process adding another layer and finish it off with the rest of the sauce and cheese. Bake at 350 for half hour or till cheese is golden brown.
