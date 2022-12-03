1 pound penne or rigatoni
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 large onion, finely diced
One 25-ounce jar good-quality marinara sauce
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or more to taste
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
8 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into medium cubes
1/4 cup Parmesan shavings, plus grated Parmesan, for serving
12 basil leaves, cut into chiffonade
Cook the pasta according to the package directions.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces in a single layer and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Allow to cook, without stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Stir the chicken around to brown it on all sides. Remove to a plate.
In the same skillet over medium-high heat, add the garlic and onions and stir immediately to start cooking. Cook until the onions are deep golden, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and pour in the marinara sauce, red pepper flakes and 1/2 cup water. Stir until the onions and garlic are mixed in, then add the chicken back to the skillet. Add the parsley and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 8 minutes. Make sure the sauce is bubbly and very hot, then gently stir in the mozzarella. Let sit, undisturbed, until you can see that the mozzarella is very soft, 2 to 3 minutes.
Drain the pasta and pour it onto a platter. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Immediately sprinkle on the Parmesan shavings. Pour on the sauce, sprinkle with grated Parmesan and the chiffonade of basil and serve immediately!
