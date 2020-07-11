1 c. chicken (cooked & cubed)
1 c. macaroni (cooked in chicken broth, then drained)
1 c. peas
1 c. raw carrots (shredded)
6 boiled eggs, chopped
Onion (a little bit - optional)
1/2 c. Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing
1 c. mayonnaise
1 c. celery (chopped)
1 c. cheese (shredded)
Mix all ingredients very well. Can be kept in a large bowl or spread in a glass cake pan. Keep refrigerated and cold until serving. Spoon over shredded lettuce. Number of Servings: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.