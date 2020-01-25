Carcasses of 1 or 2 chickens
Vegetable scraps you have on hand, such as onions, celery, garlic, or carrots
Filtered Water
1 tbsp vinegar
Add veggies and vinegar to the chicken carcass in slow cooker. Cover with water and cook on low 8-24 hours. Strain the stock and discard remains. Pour stock into a lidded storage container. Let the stock cool in the fridge, then remove the hardened fat. Use stock for soup, chili or gravies.
